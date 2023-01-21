Local Listings
Texas Tech falls to No. 13 Kansas State 68-58

The Red Raiders fall to 10-9 on the season and 0-7 in Big 12 Conference play.
Red Raiders battling Kansas State in Manhattan
Red Raiders battling Kansas State in Manhattan(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Zach Fox
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANHATTAN, KS (KCBD) - The Red Raiders fell to Kansas State Saturday 68-58.

The Red Raiders put up a great fight for most of the game, leading at the half 33-28. Their largest lead came at the 13:20 mark in the second half, leading 45-37, but K-State would go on an 11-0 run to push themselves in front and they wouldn’t look back.

Tech shot the ball well, especially in the first half as they finish the day shooting 31% from the floor and 7-27 (26%) from three. Kansas State shot 43% from the floor, including 8-25 (32%) from beyond the arc.

Texas Tech continued to struggle from the free throw line, finishing the day 5-12 (26%) compared to the Wildcats 18-25 (72%).

The Red Raiders fall to 10-9 on the season and 0-7 in Big 12 Conference play.

Scoring Leaders

Texas Tech

Pop Isaacs - 13 pts | 2 rebs | 3 asts | 3-11 3-pt FGs

De’Vion Harmon - 13 pts | 6 rebs | 1 ast

Kevin Obanor - 9 pts | 8 rebs | 3 asts | 0-5 FT

Kansas State

Markquis Nowell -23 pts | 8 rebs | 5 asts

Keyontae Johnson 15 pts | 11 rebs | 3 asts

Ismael Massoud - 12 pts | 1 reb | 2 asts

Texas Tech will host West Virginia Wednesday Jan. 25 at 6 p.m.

