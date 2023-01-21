Winter is Coming

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With a warm and dry January so far, the arrival of some winter weather seems out of place! Monday evening sees the beginning of bout of mixed rain and snow beginning to move into the area, continuing into the overnight hours. By early Tuesday morning, much of the rain and mixed precip will have converted to snow, which will continue throughout the day until daytime heating in the afternoon warms us up enough to bring back the mixed rain. Accumulation totals are in the air at the moment. The few models that run out that far vary, but anything ranging from a trace dusting to a couple inches is possible. As we draw closer, we’ll get a better picture of just what we’ll see.

Tracking winter weather (KCBD)

For today though, highs range from the upper 40s in the NW counties to upper 50s in the SE counties. Here in Lubbock we’re at a cool 50 for the high today. Winds today are pretty high, driven from a surface low and cold front. By the afternoon, we’ll have sustained winds 20-25 mph from the west gusting above 30 mph. Tonight, our temps continue to be cooler, with overnight lows in the upper teens and low 20s to the west and mid to upper 20s for the rest.

Sunday sees the winds pull back just a bit, with highs already returning to the mid 50s.

