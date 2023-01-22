Local Listings
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Storm Watch issued for Monday evening through Tuesday

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for portions of the southern Texas Panhandle, Rolling...
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for portions of the southern Texas Panhandle, Rolling Plains, and South Plains effective from Monday evening through Tuesday evening where more than 4 inches of snow will be possible.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winter weather will impact South Plains beginning Monday night. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large part of our area.

I expect rain changing to snow late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Travel issues are likely through that time period for most of the region. Communities not currently in the watch will also experience travel problems by Tuesday morning and during the day.

Colder air will move into the South Plains late Monday with temperatures in Lubbock ranging from the mid-20s Tuesday morning to the low-30s Tuesday afternoon.

We’ll continue to update you on this developing system on KCBD NewsChannel 11 online and on-air.

