Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Levelland Loboettes

By Zach Fox
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEVELLAND, TX (KCBD) - The Levelland Loboettes are this week’s Hoop Madness Team of the Week!

At 25-3 on the season and No. 6 in the state, the Loboettes completed another perfect week, beating Estacado 53-44 on the road before taking down Lake View 72-18 at home.

Levelland is averaging 59 points per game in district whilst giving up 26. The Loboettes outrebounded Lake View 44-16 with 25 steals. A very complete outing for a complete team made up of only 3 seniors as the Loboettes look to make another deep playoff run.

Levelland will host Big Spring on Monday, Jan. 23.

