Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

At least 12 people shot at Baton Rouge nightclub, police say

A shooting inside The Dior Bar and Lounge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, early Sunday injured at...
A shooting inside The Dior Bar and Lounge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, early Sunday injured at least 12 people, police said.(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Police in Louisiana are investigating a shooting at a nightclub that left 12 people injured on Sunday morning.

According to Baton Rouge police, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. inside The Dior Bar and Lounge. Officials said at least five victims were transported to a hospital by emergency crews.

Several others went to a hospital in personal vehicles.

Three of the wounded were in critical condition when they were transported from the scene, officials said.

Police did not release details about a potential suspect. A motive also remains under investigation.

Anyone who may know something that can help investigators is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling the number 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and three seriously injured after a crash near 114th and Indiana
Witness statement provides details about crash that killed mother, son in South Lubbock
Tracking winter weather
Winter is Coming
SWAT officers respond to central Lubbock
SWAT called to central Lubbock
A national real estate monitor said today Buc-ee’s is set to start construction on the east...
CoStar: Buc-ee’s set to start construction in March
Lewis drops defamation suit against Tepper
Dave Lewis, Carl Tepper release joint statement about end of defamation lawsuit

Latest News

A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles in...
Russia official warns West of destruction for arming Ukraine
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Gunman kills 10 near Lunar New Year fest in California
An 8-year-old cancer patient named Delilah received a visit from the Plain White T's singer.
8-year-old cancer patient Delilah visited by singer of Plain White T’s
An 8-year-old cancer patient named Delilah received a visit from the Plain White T's singer.
8-year-old cancer patient, Delilah, visited by singer of Plain White T's