Mild temperatures next two days, wintry mix Tuesday

By Shania Jackson
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It is going to be a breezy and cold night, but wind speeds will die down tomorrow. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 20s. Northwest winds are expected to be between 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow, high temperatures will be in the mid-50s, with sunny skies. Northwest winds will be on the lighter side, around 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow evening we expect mostly clear skies becoming partly cloudy throughout the night. It will be a cold night with overnight temperatures in the upper 20s, and breezy southeast winds around 10 to 15 mph.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Monday’s temperatures will be in the lower 50s. We are expecting partly sunny skies in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Southeast winds will range between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.

There’s a slight chance of rain and snow Monday evening, then that chance of rain and snow becomes very likely Monday night. Overnight temperatures will be around 30, with east winds around 15 to 20 mph. As of right now this system is taking a more southern track, but rain and, or, snow is favorable across all of the viewing area through Tuesday evening.

Wintry-Mix Forecast
Wintry-Mix Forecast(KCBD)

We have designated Tuesday as a First Alert Weather Day due to possible travel issues, beginning Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon, from accumulating snow especially in the northern and central parts of the viewing area.

Tuesday FAWD
Tuesday FAWD(KCBD)

