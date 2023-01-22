Two Lubbock authors release books to help others.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Lubbock authors have their first books sitting on the shelf at Wild Lark Books this week, both published with the goal of helping others.

Sydney Crane wrote a children’s book about a family she met while working at the Hospice of Lubbock. She never thought her job title there, bereavement counselor, would turn her into an author.

“What I was finding when I was having conversations with families who had children on service is there wasn’t really a resource to help facilitate conversations about what a terminal illness is and what different hospice workers roles might look like when they’re coming in and out of the house,” Crane said.

So, Crane created a resource. She wrote the book “I’m on Hospice”. Her goal is to help spark difficult conversations families and hospice care workers have with children who receive hospice care.

“I just hope ultimately that it’s a great resource that’s helpful for families and kiddos, but also does the family that I’m dedicated the book to, honors him well,” Crane said.

Jenni Avery dreamed one day she would write a book, but she didn’t plan to be writing a guide to divorce.

“It’s for anybody who just felt like either someone told them they were dumb, and they believed them, or they just know something isn’t right,” Avery said.

Avery says her book, “The Dumb Blonde’s Guide to Divorce” was meant to be, because she felt guided by faith, from the first time she picked up a pen and a note pad.

“I wrote front and back on 24 pages of those, and my hand, I couldn’t stop my hand, like I couldn’t get up and go, I was afraid I would forget something,” Avery said. “So, I don’t feel like I really wrote the book, I feel like God put the book in me and said, ‘Help people.’”

Both books can be found on shelves in Wild Lark Books. The owner, Brianne Van Reenen, has been able to make 30 authors’ dreams come true.

“The whole vision behind Wild Lark Books started and is founded upon wanting to break down barriers to publishing,” Van Reenen said.

Van Reenen says even after 30 authors, it’s still surreal to get a shipment of books she helped create.

“I’m on Hospice” by Sydney Crane costs $19.99. “The Dumb Blonde’s Guide to Divorce” by Jenni Avery costs $16.99 for the paperback and $5.99 for the E-book.

You can meet the authors at Meet & Greet events coming up in February. The event for “I’m on Hospice” by Sydney Crane’s is Feb. 22 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jenni Avery’s is Feb. 2nd at 5:30 p.m.

