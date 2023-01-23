Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

First Alert Weather Day tomorrow with first winter storm

By John Robison and Shania Jackson
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our first winter storm of the season will impact the region beginning tonight through tomorrow night. Icy roads and travel problems will develop by Tuesday morning and occur over most of the South Plains through Wednesday morning.

Winter Weather Highlights
Winter Weather Highlights(KCBD)

Due to hazardous weather potential, Tuesday has been designated a First Alert Weather Day.

An upper-level low will track from southern Arizona into Texas bringing colder temperatures and the potential of Thunderstorms to heavy snow from New Mexico to north central Texas.

On the South Plains, the rain will move into the western area Monday evening and increase in coverage as it begins to change to snow from the west to the east after midnight. Road conditions will deteriorate for some regions by morning and continue to be hazardous into Thursday morning.

As for snow amounts, they are projected to range from 1 to 4 inches in the southern communities to 3 to 6 inches in the north and northeast South Plains.

Potential Snowfall
Potential Snowfall(KCBD)

The track and speed of movement of the storm, along, with surface temperatures will determine snow amounts. It will be colder in the central communities into the Panhandle allowing for heavier snowfall.

Additional areas of snow may move across the region Tuesday night before skies begin to clear and weather conditions improve.

We will have the latest updates on our Facebook pages and KCBD.com on the web.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
LPD arrests 27 in 3-day human trafficking operation Blue Rain
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for portions of the southern Texas Panhandle, Rolling...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Storm Watch issued for Monday evening through Tuesday
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van
U.S. Marshals and the Lea County Drug Task Force arrested a fugitive and seized heroin from a...
U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive, seize fentanyl in Hobbs
A shooting inside The Dior Bar and Lounge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, early Sunday injured at...
At least 12 people shot at Baton Rouge nightclub, police say

Latest News

Current warnings and advisories
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter storm inbound!
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Monday, Jan. 23
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Monday, Jan. 23
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Monday. Jan. 23
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Monday, Jan. 23
Daybreak Today Weather - Monday, Jan. 23
KCBD Daybreak Today Weather - Monday, Jan. 23