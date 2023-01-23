First Alert Weather Day tomorrow with first winter storm

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our first winter storm of the season will impact the region beginning tonight through tomorrow night. Icy roads and travel problems will develop by Tuesday morning and occur over most of the South Plains through Wednesday morning.

Winter Weather Highlights (KCBD)

Due to hazardous weather potential, Tuesday has been designated a First Alert Weather Day.

An upper-level low will track from southern Arizona into Texas bringing colder temperatures and the potential of Thunderstorms to heavy snow from New Mexico to north central Texas.

On the South Plains, the rain will move into the western area Monday evening and increase in coverage as it begins to change to snow from the west to the east after midnight. Road conditions will deteriorate for some regions by morning and continue to be hazardous into Thursday morning.

As for snow amounts, they are projected to range from 1 to 4 inches in the southern communities to 3 to 6 inches in the north and northeast South Plains.

Potential Snowfall (KCBD)

The track and speed of movement of the storm, along, with surface temperatures will determine snow amounts. It will be colder in the central communities into the Panhandle allowing for heavier snowfall.

Additional areas of snow may move across the region Tuesday night before skies begin to clear and weather conditions improve.

