Gas meter hit, two people injured in crash near 98th and Slide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have sustained moderate injuries in a crash involving a white truck and a semi at 98th Street and Wayne Avenue.

LPD received the call at 2:23 p.m. According to police, Atmos has been dispatched due to a gas meter being hit.

The westbound lanes of 98th Street have been shut down.

Motorists should find alternate routes to their destinations.

