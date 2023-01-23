Gas meter hit, two people injured in crash near 98th and Slide
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have sustained moderate injuries in a crash involving a white truck and a semi at 98th Street and Wayne Avenue.
LPD received the call at 2:23 p.m. According to police, Atmos has been dispatched due to a gas meter being hit.
The westbound lanes of 98th Street have been shut down.
Motorists should find alternate routes to their destinations.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.