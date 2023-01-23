Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

LPD arrest 30 in 3-day human trafficking operation Blue Rain

Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)(Lubbock Police Department)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department arrested 30 people in a three-day human trafficking operation called Blue Rain.

The arrested individuals are facing various charges stemming.

Operation Blue Rain was conducted by LPD’s Special Operations Division, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security and Lubbock Fire Rescue on Jan. 19 through Jan. 21.

22 individuals were arrested on felony charges for solicitation of prostitution, five were arrested for misdemeanor prostitution, while one was made on a warrant charge. Additional charges included delivery of a dangerous drug and child endangerment.

The operation resulted in the contact of two females who were identified as possible victims of human trafficking. They are not listed below.

01/19/23

Pablo Salinas, 36

  • Solicitation Prostitution

Daniel Ramirez, 50

  • Solicitation Prostitution

Angelo Valdez, 42

  • Solicitation Prostitution

01/20/23

Frank Chaparro, 39

  • Solicitation Prostitution

Patrick Kerin, 47

  • Solicitation Prostitution

Nehemiah Rodriguez, 24 year

  • Solicitation Prostitution
  • 4 LPD Warrants

Jeremy Silva, 32

  • Solicitation Prostitution

Donna Pierce, 40

  • Prostitution

Criselda Rodriguez, 30

  • Prostitution

Tanya Narro, 31

  • Child Endangerment x 4
  • Prostitution

Justin Mathis, 41

  • Solicitation Prostitution

Stephen Esquivel, 25

  • Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance
  • Solicitation Prostitution

Adrian Hernandez, 38

  • Solicitation Prostitution

Mariah Munoz, 25

  • Child Endangerment
  • Prostitution
  • LPD Warrants

Craig Woody, 32

  • Solicitation Prostitution
  • Michael Pena, 32
  • Solicitation Prostitution

Michael Jackson, 44

  • Solicitation Prostitution

Joseph Silva, 40

  • Solicitation Prostitution

01/21/23

Kyle White, 48

  • Solicitation Prostitution

Antee Duncan, 34

  • Solicitation Prostitution

Mauricio Velarde, 36

  • Solicitation Prostitution
  • LPD Warrants

Wesley Rumbelow, 24

  • Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance
  • Solicitation Prostitution

Justin Daggett, 43

  • Solicitation Prostitution

Alvin Mainah, 28

  • Solicitation Prostitution

Stetson Flores, 28

  • Solicitation Prostitution

Patrick Ryan, 55

  • Solicitation Prostitution

Kidran Robinson, 32

  • Prostitution

Corie Jones, 37

  • LPD Warrant

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for portions of the southern Texas Panhandle, Rolling...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Storm Watch issued for Monday evening through Tuesday
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van
A shooting inside The Dior Bar and Lounge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, early Sunday injured at...
At least 12 people shot at Baton Rouge nightclub, police say
Violence breaks out in Atlanta as demonstrators protest the building of a police training...
Violent protest in downtown Atlanta over killing of activist
U.S. Marshals and the Lea County Drug Task Force arrested a fugitive and seized heroin from a...
U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive, seize fentanyl in Hobbs

Latest News

Noon Notebook: T & R Birthing Books helps local authors
Noon Notebook: T & R Birthing Books helps local authors
WATCH: National Pie Day
WATCH: National Pie Day
World's Oldest Dog: Spike!
World's Oldest Dog: Spike
On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: Fugitive captured in Hobbs, fentanyl and weapons recovered