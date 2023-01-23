Monday morning top stories: Fugitive captured in Hobbs, fentanyl and weapons recovered

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,

U.S. Marshals arrested a fugitive under a federal warrant in Hobbs.

Jose Menchaca, 26, was arrested on Thursday

Authorities searched his home, finding six weapons, ammunition, several bags of fentanyl and cash

Learn more here: U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive, seize fentanyl in Hobbs

Two young girls from McKinney have been found safe.

An Amber Alert was issued for 9-year-old Jessica and 6-year-old Jennifer Burns

The alert was canceled Thursday and one person was arrested

The story continues here: Amber Alert canceled; 2 girls in Texas found safe

A mass shooting over the weekend left 11 people dead, including the gunman.

Police say the shooter shot himself as law enforcement closed in on him

He killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a dance club in California

Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van Details here: Sheriff:

