Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Monday morning top stories: Fugitive captured in Hobbs, fentanyl and weapons recovered

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,

U.S. Marshals arrested a fugitive under a federal warrant in Hobbs.

Two young girls from McKinney have been found safe.

A mass shooting over the weekend left 11 people dead, including the gunman.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for portions of the southern Texas Panhandle, Rolling...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Storm Watch issued for Monday evening through Tuesday
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van
A shooting inside The Dior Bar and Lounge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, early Sunday injured at...
At least 12 people shot at Baton Rouge nightclub, police say
Violence breaks out in Atlanta as demonstrators protest the building of a police training...
Violent protest in downtown Atlanta over killing of activist
Two Lubbock authors release books to help others.
Two Lubbock authors release books to help others

Latest News

WATCH: National Pie Day
WATCH: National Pie Day
World's Oldest Dog: Spike!
World's Oldest Dog: Spike
FILE - Police said two missing girls from Texas had been found and a suspect was in custody.
Amber Alert canceled; 2 girls in Texas found safe
U.S. Marshals and the Lea County Drug Task Force arrested a fugitive and seized heroin from a...
U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive, seize fentanyl in Hobbs