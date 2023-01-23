Local Listings
Noon Notebook: T & R Birthing Books helps local authors

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - T & R Birthing Books is a local publishing house aiming to help both established and aspiring authors.

The publishing house works with local authors as well as others around the U.S.

The organization also hosts writing classes to help soon-to-be authors jumpstart their careers. In addition, different publishing a distribution packages are offered.

John Gast, a veteran who served in the Air Force, is one of T & R Birthing’s authors. When he retired from the military, he felt a call to writing books.

T & R Birthing Books can be reached at (806)701-6019.

