Texas Tech University campus and student safety resources

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the start of a new semester at Texas Tech, the university aims to remind students of the safety resources available on and off campus.

Jorgann Holgerson, the Risk Intervention and Safety Manager at Texas Tech says, “It is important that they know they have resources and they have those connections that they can safely contact. I think that is half the battle.”

Texas Tech faces that obstacle at the start of every new semester as students adjust to college life. Holgerson says every semester the university has students who forget basic safety precautions.

“I think with the rush of syllabi week and moving in and all the different things that come with the start of a semester they tend to forget those small safety things,” said Holgerson.

Holgerson says the biggest safety concerns on campus at the start of the semester are students allowing people in the door behind them and students leaving belongings in their cars during the move-in process. She says although they seem harmless, it is an issue they see on campus every year.

“They really do make a big impact once students are staying on top of those things and making sure they are being aware of their surroundings and taking care of themselves,” Holgerson said.

Aside from smaller concerns, Texas Tech takes several precautions to ensure bigger issues do not arise. That is why you see blue light emergency phones across campus. With the push of a button, you will be put in contact with the Texas Tech Police Department.

“If a student feels scared or is approached in any type of way on campus, that immediately links them directly to the Texas Tech police department,” said Holgerson.

Texas Tech student IDs also have the numbers for multiple safety resources including “Raider Ride”, a resource for students who may not want to worry about contacting an Uber or Lyft, and the crisis helpline.

“Some of my favorite things to tell students about is the crisis helpline which is available to Texas Tech students 24/7, 365 days a year whether that student is physically on campus or not,” said Holgerson.

If you are interested in staying updated on Texas Tech’s important or emergency alerts you can sign up here.

