Texas Tech women’s tennis earns two wins in Sunday doubleheader

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – After only dropping one point all day, the Red Raiders collected two dominant wins on Sunday after downing Abilene Christian, 6-1, and sweeping UTEP, 7-0.

TTU 6, ACU 1 Recap:

The Red Raiders (3-0) won their second-consecutive doubles point after picking up wins on courts one and three against ACU (1-2).

First, the duo of Metka Komac and Avelina Sayfetdinova defeated Olivia Sears and Masha Vrsalovic, 6-1, at court one. Tech clinched the doubles point when Arina Oreshchenkova and Camryn Stepp overtook the ACU pair of Eva Arranz and Andrea Guerrero by the same score, 6-1, at court three.

With a 1-0 lead, Tech posted wins on five of six courts to win the match, 6-1. Sayfetdinova picked up the Red Raiders’ first singles win of the day when she beat Vrsalovic on court two in straight-sets, 6-2, 6-1. Cristina Tiglea dominated her match against Guererro on court four, only giving up two games, to win by a 6-0, 6-2 score.

Over at court one, Olivia Peet would clinch the match when she defeated Maryjoe Crislogo, 6-3, 6-1. Tech closed out the match with two more victories as Stepp won at court six over Arranz, 6-3, 6-1, then Oreshchenkova would beat Maria Cascos on court five in two sets, 6-3, 6-2.

TTU 7, UTEP 0 Recap:

Once again, the Red Raiders claimed the doubles point and jumped to an early 1-0 lead over UTEP (1-2). Tech earned its first doubles win at court three when Oreshchenkova and Stepp defeated the UTEP pair of Elena Dibattista and Zuzanna Szczepanska, 6-3.

The matches at courts one and two were down to the wire as both went into tiebreaks. At court one, Komac and Sayfetdinova were up 2-0 in the tiebreaker before Peet and Tiglea clinched the doubles point at court two. Taking on Eve Daniels and Carlotta Mencaglia, Peet and Tiglea would force a breaker and win by a score of 7-6 (6) to earn the point.

The Red Raiders never let up heading into singles as all six players would sweep the rest of the competition against the Miners.

In her first career dual match, freshman Andreea Lila posted a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Daniels at court six to give the Red Raiders a 2-0 advantage. Then, Oreshchenkova posted a straight-set win over Thassane Abrahim on court four, 6-2, 6-4, for the third point.

Sayfetdinova made her debut at court one this season and earned another straight-set victory for Tech after defeating Veronika Lebisova, 6-2, 6-4, to clinch the match.

Stepp posted a first-set bagel, 6-0, then finished off her opponent, Dibattista, 6-3 in the second set to earn her first career win at court five. Komac took on Mencaglia at court two and collected a 6-3, 7-5 victory, followed by Tiglea closing out the match at court three to complete the sweep with a 6-4, 6-4 win against Szczepanska

In total, the Red Raiders only dropped two sets in singles and one total match in the doubleheader. They head to Norman, Okla., next for ITA Kickoff Weekend where they’ll face Tulsa first on Saturday, January 28 at 11 a.m.

TTU 6, ACU 1

SINGLES RESULTS

1. Olivia Peet (TTU) def. Maryjoe Crisologo (ACU), 6-3, 6-1

2. Avelina Sayfetdinova (TTU) def. Masha Vrsalovic (ACU), 6-2, 6-1

3. Olivia Sears (ACU) def. Metka Komac (TTU), 2-6, 6-2, 6-3

4. Cristina Tiglea (TTU) def. Andrea Guerrero (ACU), 6-0, 6-2

5. Arina Oreshchenkova (TTU) def. Maria Cascos (ACU), 6-3, 6-2

6. Camryn Stepp (TTU) def. Eva Arranz (ACU), 6-3, 6-1

DOUBLES RESULTS

1. Metka Komac/Avelina Sayfetdinova (TTU) def. Olivia Sears/Masha Vrsalovic (ACU) 6-1

2. Olivia Peet/Cristina Tiglea (TTU) vs. Maria Cascos/Maryjoe Crisologo (ACU) 4-3, unfinished

3. Arina Oreshchenkova/Camryn Stepp (TTU) def. Eva Arranz/Andrea Guerrero (ACU) 6-1

Order of Finish: Doubles (1, 3); Singles (2, 4, 1, 3, 6, 5)

TTU 7, UTEP 0

SINGLES RESULTS

1. Avelina Sayfetdinova (TTU) def. Veronika Lebisova (UTEP), 6-2, 6-4

2. Metka Komac (TTU) def. Carlotta Mencaglia (UTEP), 6-3, 7-5

3. Cristina Tiglea (TTU) def. Zuzanna Szczepanska (UTEP), 6-4, 6-4

4. Arina Oreshchenkova (TTU) def. Thassane Abrahim (UTEP), 6-2, 6-4

5. Camryn Stepp (TTU) def. Elena Dibattista (UTEP), 6-0, 6-3

6. Andreea Lila (TTU) def. Eve Daniels (UTEP), 6-0, 6-1

DOUBLES RESULTS

1. Metka Komac/Avelina Sayfetdinova (TTU) vs. Thassane Abrahim/Veronika Lebisova (UTEP), 6-6 (2-0), unfinished

2. Olivia Peet/Cristina Tiglea (TTU) def. Eve Daniels/Carlotta Mencaglia (UTEP), 7-6 (8-6)

3. Arina Oreshchenkova/Camryn Stepp (TTU) def. Elena Dibattista/Zuzanna Szczepanska (UTEP), 6-3

Order of Finish: Doubles (3, 2); Singles (6, 4, 1, 5, 2, 3)

