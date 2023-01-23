Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Wind, rain tomorrow, wind, snow Tuesday

By Shania Jackson
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Windy conditions return tomorrow and lots of precipitation in our forecast.

Tomorrow high temperatures will be in the lower 50s with mostly cloudy skies. It will be a breezy day with southeast winds around 15 to 25 mph, gusts up to 35 mph.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Monday evening our weather begins to get active, with rain showers moving through the area. As the night goes on temperatures are going to drop, which will turn the rain showers into sleet, freezing rain, and snow showers. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 20s. Precipitation will continue throughout the night into Tuesday allowing for accumulation across the viewing area.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the central and northern parts of the viewing area. This will be begin Monday at 9 p.m. to Tuesday until 9 p.m. It is likely that majority of the viewing area will be under this watch by tomorrow.

Weather Highlights
Weather Highlights(KCBD)

We have designated Tuesday as a First Alert Weather Day as hazardous road conditions are expected from this winter storm. It will be cloudy with precipitation expected all throughout the day adding to accumulation measurements. Northeast winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, with high temperatures in the mid-30s. Snow is expected throughout the day, then towards the evening a rain and snow mix is likely.

Wintry-Mixcast
Wintry-Mixcast(KCBD)

Tuesday night will be cold with low temperatures in the mid-20s, and mostly cloudy skies. There will be a slight chance for continued precipitation until midnight. Winds will come form the northwest around 5 to 10 mph.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and three seriously injured after a crash near 114th and Indiana
Witness statement provides details about crash that killed mother, son in South Lubbock
Tracking winter weather
Winter is Coming
SWAT officers respond to central Lubbock
SWAT called to central Lubbock
A national real estate monitor said today Buc-ee’s is set to start construction on the east...
CoStar: Buc-ee’s set to start construction in March
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers

Latest News

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for portions of the southern Texas Panhandle, Rolling...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Storm Watch issued for Monday evening through Tuesday
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for portions of the southern Texas Panhandle, Rolling...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Storm Watch issued for Monday evening through Tuesday
KCBD Weather at 10 for Saturday, Jan. 21
KCBD Weather at 10 for Saturday, Jan. 21
Tracking winter weather
Winter is Coming