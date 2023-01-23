Wind, rain tomorrow, wind, snow Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Windy conditions return tomorrow and lots of precipitation in our forecast.

Tomorrow high temperatures will be in the lower 50s with mostly cloudy skies. It will be a breezy day with southeast winds around 15 to 25 mph, gusts up to 35 mph.

3 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Monday evening our weather begins to get active, with rain showers moving through the area. As the night goes on temperatures are going to drop, which will turn the rain showers into sleet, freezing rain, and snow showers. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 20s. Precipitation will continue throughout the night into Tuesday allowing for accumulation across the viewing area.

Raincast (KCBD)

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the central and northern parts of the viewing area. This will be begin Monday at 9 p.m. to Tuesday until 9 p.m. It is likely that majority of the viewing area will be under this watch by tomorrow.

Weather Highlights (KCBD)

We have designated Tuesday as a First Alert Weather Day as hazardous road conditions are expected from this winter storm. It will be cloudy with precipitation expected all throughout the day adding to accumulation measurements. Northeast winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, with high temperatures in the mid-30s. Snow is expected throughout the day, then towards the evening a rain and snow mix is likely.

Wintry-Mixcast (KCBD)

Tuesday night will be cold with low temperatures in the mid-20s, and mostly cloudy skies. There will be a slight chance for continued precipitation until midnight. Winds will come form the northwest around 5 to 10 mph.

