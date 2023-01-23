Winter Storm Inbound!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With a powerful low pressure system advancing over terrain to the west, a significant winter storm is expected overnight and throughout the day tomorrow. Estimated totals range from less than an inch in the southeastern counties to up to 6 inches in the northwestern counties. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning for several of the northwest counties in the area and winter weather advisories for all other counties in the area.

First Alert Weather Day Tomorrow (KCBD)

It is for those reasons tomorrow is a First Alert Weather Day. Hazards include poor driving conditions, blowing snow, low visibility, dangerously low temperatures, and wind chills. Bare skin exposure and time outdoors should be limited.

Current warnings and advisories (KCBD)

Today, highs reach the low 50s with winds increasing in the afternoon to 15-20 mph. In the evening, chance of mixed rain and snow around midnight transitioning to just snow by the tomorrow morning. Overnight lows tonight drop into the 20s and teens, and highs tomorrow into the 30s.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.