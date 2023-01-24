Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Childress man sentenced to 40 years after escaping county jail

A Childress man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after escaping a county jail.
A Childress man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after escaping a county jail.(Source: OFFICE OF THE 100TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT ATTORNEY)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANHANDLE, Texas (KFDA) - A jury has sentenced a man to 40 years in prison after escaping a county jail last year.

According to the release by the 100th Judicial District Attorney, 48-year-old Gary Allen Darnell was sentenced after he pleaded guilty for aggravated assault against a public servant with a deadly weapon.

On November 17, 2022, Darnell escaped from the Hall County Jail by overpowering a jailer and holding a sharpened toothbrush handle to her throat, according to District Attorney Luke Inman.

After a man hunt from law enforcement and the Texas Rangers, Darnell was captured in Lubbock County around nine hours later.

The Hall County Grand Jury indicted Darnell on December 8, 2022.

“Anything less than 40 years wasn’t even a possibility for a plea bargain from our office,” said Assistant District Attorney Harley Caudle. “Thankfully, I think we have finally dealt with Gary Darnell for the last time.”

At the time of his escape, Darnell was in custody for multiple burglary and theft warrants from Childress County, along with a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance charge in Hall County.

“This defendant could be a case-study for what happens when one dedicates a lifetime to methamphetamine-fueled crime,” said Inman. “By assaulting a jailer with a homemade ‘shank,’ Darnell finally sealed his own fate.”

Darnell must serve 50 percent pf the 40-year sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potential Snowfall
First Alert Weather Day tomorrow with first winter storm
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
LPD arrests 27 in 3-day human trafficking operation Blue Rain
Current warnings and advisories
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter storm inbound!
School weather cancellations
SNOW DAY: Lubbock, Lubbock-Cooper, Frenship closed Tuesday
U.S. Marshals and the Lea County Drug Task Force arrested a fugitive and seized heroin from a...
U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive, seize fentanyl in Hobbs

Latest News

Juan De La Cruz
Man indicted for aggravated assault accused of ‘choking’ woman
Adrian Garcia, 20
Suspect sought in connection to deadly October shooting of teen
The National College Baseball Foundation will hold its annual First Pitch Luncheon on Jan. 31...
First Pitch Luncheon postponed to later date
School weather cancellations
SNOW DAY: Lubbock, Lubbock-Cooper, Frenship closed Tuesday