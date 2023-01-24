Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Fiona the hippo celebrates 6th birthday

The Cincinnati Zoo surprised Fiona with a special cake made of all her favorite foods. (Cincinnati Zoo/Facebook)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A big happy birthday to the Cincinnati Zoo’s beloved hippo Fiona!

She turns six on Tuesday.

Fiona gained international attention in 2017 after she was born prematurely, weighing just 29 pounds at birth, a record low for a newborn hippo. They typically weigh about 100 pounds when they are born.

The Cincinnati Zoo shared video of Fiona the hippo over the years. (Source: Cincinnati Zoo/Facebook)

Fiona became even more famous when she photobombed a couple’s engagement photo later that year.

Against all odds, Fiona thrived and is celebrating her sixth birthday.

The Cincinnati Zoo surprised Fiona with a special cake made of all her favorite foods.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potential Snowfall
First Alert Weather Day tomorrow with first winter storm
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
LPD arrests 27 in 3-day human trafficking operation Blue Rain
Current warnings and advisories
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter storm inbound!
School weather cancellations
SNOW DAY: Lubbock, Lubbock-Cooper, Frenship closed Tuesday
U.S. Marshals and the Lea County Drug Task Force arrested a fugitive and seized heroin from a...
U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive, seize fentanyl in Hobbs

Latest News

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library &...
Classified documents at Pence’s home, too, his lawyer says
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks
Fiona the hippo over the years
FILE - The government alleges Google’s plan to assert dominance has been to “neutralize or...
Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance