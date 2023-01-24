Local Listings
First Alert Weather Day- Winter Storm!

By Collin Mertz
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The powerful winter storm which began moving through the southern plains last night continues to impact us throughout today, making today a First Alert Weather Day. As of 3:45 AM the Lubbock International Airport has received 2.7 inches. Snow will continue throughout the day, dropping several more inches of snow into the afternoon. 4-6 inches total are expected for the northern counties, 1-3 for southern counties. 16 counties are now under a Winter Storm Warning with all others under Winter Weather Advisories, all set to expire at 9 pm tonight.

Winter Storm threats continue today...
Hazards with this storm include dangerous travel conditions, blowing snow and low visibility, and very cold temperatures. Vehicle travel is not advised, and bare skin exposure should be limited. Bands of snowfall will be sporadic at times. High temperatures today hover around the freezing mark.

Winter Storm threats continue today...
Overnight tonight, temps drop into the low 20s, making re-freezing a real threat. By tomorrow, things warm up to the low 40s. Some spotty overnight flurries and morning showers may stick around.

