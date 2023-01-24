First Pitch Luncheon postponed to later date

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The National College Baseball Foundation will hold its annual First Pitch Luncheon on Jan. 31 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Banquet Hall.

Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. with the program beginning at noon.

This year’s luncheon will feature former Texas Tech player and current Texas Ranger Josh Jung. Other speakers include Texas Tech Head Baseball Coach Tim Tadlock and LCU Head Baseball Coach Nathan Blackwood.

Tickets and tables are available for purchase by contacting Mike Gustafson at (806)543-5361.

The luncheon was originally scheduled for Jan. 24, but was postponed to Jan. 31 due to snowy conditions.

