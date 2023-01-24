Hoop Madness Monday varsity scores
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school Hoop Madness scores and highlights for Monday, January 23!
Girls
Levelland 58 Big Spring 19
Lamesa 64 Muleshoe 53
Denver City 63 Friona 44
Jayton 66 Morley County 21
Valley 42 Hedley 15
Brownfield 37 Dimmitt 33
Boys
Denver City 76 Friona 12
Lamesa 62 Muleshoe 26
Jayton 81 Motley County 4
Bovina 62 Highland Park 57
Levelland 52 Big Spring 17
Dimmitt 53 Brownfield 43
