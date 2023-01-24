Hoop Madness Monday varsity scores

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school Hoop Madness scores and highlights for Monday, January 23!

Girls

Levelland 58 Big Spring 19

Lamesa 64 Muleshoe 53

Denver City 63 Friona 44

Jayton 66 Morley County 21

Valley 42 Hedley 15

Brownfield 37 Dimmitt 33

Boys

Denver City 76 Friona 12

Lamesa 62 Muleshoe 26

Jayton 81 Motley County 4

Bovina 62 Highland Park 57

Levelland 52 Big Spring 17

Dimmitt 53 Brownfield 43

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.