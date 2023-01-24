Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hobbs

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Hobbs KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a two-year-old Husky mix who’s been at the shelter for four months.

This handsome boy is full of personality and is very outgoing. He loves to play and would be great with an active family. Hobbs is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Shila.

