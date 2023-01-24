Lubbock man accused of choking, biting, punching and threatening woman with fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a 19-year-old who reportedly choked, bit, punched and threatened a woman with a makeshift flamethrower.

Lubbock police responded to a home in the 5700 block of Itasca St. on Jan. 2 for reports of a domestic disturbance.

Officers entered the backyard of the home to find 19-year-old Demarco Wright punching a woman and attempting to drag her into a shed, according to the police report. Officers demanded he stop and attempted to arrest him. However, Wright ran through the backyard and vaulted over the fence.

Police chased Wright through the neighborhood before losing sight of him in the 800 block of North Chicago Ave. More officers arrived to help and set up a perimeter, including K9 Cpl. Cook. The K9 officer started the search for Wright and found him hiding in a dumpster in the 5500 block of Harvard St., where he was arrested.

The victim told police she and Wright were arguing in the shed. Wright reportedly became angry, shut the door to the shed and locked it. He then grabbed the woman from behind with both arms and began choking her, according to the report. While choking her, he bit the woman twice: once on her shoulder and another time on her cheek, according to the report. The woman was able to slump toward the ground to break his hold on her neck, but Wright reportedly started punching her with both fists.

The woman told police she lost consciousness multiple times while Wright punched her. During the altercation, she told police Wright grabbed a can of hairspray and a torch lighter, making a makeshift flamethrower. The reported stated he pointed the flame in her direction; he also burned some of her clothing.

When trying to escape the shed, Wright reportedly kept slamming the door on her feet. The woman eventually was able to successfully open the door and exit. Wright was attempting to drag her back into the shed when officers arrived and interrupted the altercation.

Wright was indicted on the following charges on Tuesday:

Aggravated assault with deadly weapon

Evading arrest or detention

Assault of family/household member by impeding breath/circulation

Wright is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center with a combined bond of $45,600 for charges unrelated to his indictment.

