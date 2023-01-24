Man accused of threatening employees with knife during attempted robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - David Christenson, 36, has been indicted by a Lubbock grand jury with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being arrested in late October 2022.

According to LPD, at 6:33 p.m. on October 28, 2022, officers responded to a civil disturbance at 2706 26th Street. Upon arrival, an employee showed officers security footage of Christenson entering the business and purchasing items with cash. Christenson then left and returned shortly after, grabbing beer and other food items before attempting to pay for them with a debit card.

An employee informed Christenson that his card had been declined and had him retry his card numerous times. Christenson started to become aggressive, at one point grabbing the employee’s hand in an attempt to have her input her number into his phone, according to the report.

According to LPD, after several unsuccessful attempts to purchase the items with his debit card, Christenson grabbed the bag of unpaid merchandise and began walking toward the main doors.

Several other employees confronted Christenson before he could leave and escorted him back to the cash register. The report states once back at the register, Christenson became increasingly agitated and began removing items from his pocket and slamming them on the counter. According to LPD, Christenson pulled a knife out of his pocket and set it on the counter before picking it backing up again, unfolding it, and pointing it at the two employees standing at the register only a few feet away from him.

The two employees backed away from Christenson while two male employees confronted and tackled Christenson. Officers arrived shortly after and placed Christenson under arrest.

Christenson was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center where he is being held on a $20,000 bond.

A trial date has not been set at this time.

