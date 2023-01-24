Local Listings
Man indicted for aggravated assault accused of ‘choking’ woman

Juan De La Cruz
Juan De La Cruz(Lubbock Co. Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man accused of choking a woman when she confronted him about driving a vehicle after drinking.

Juan De La Cruz is charged with aggravated assault of a family member.

Just after midnight on June 8, 2022, officers responded to a domestic disturbance at the Somerset Square Apartments. Police say the victim was “hysterical” and said De La Cruz had struck her.

De La Cruz told police he had come home after drinking to get his belongings from the apartment before leaving for the night when the victim attacked him by scratching him.

The victim stated De La Cruz became angry and grabbed her by the hair when she confronted him about driving the car while he had been drinking. According to the police report, he struck her approximately four times before reportedly choking her. Investigators say the victim then pushed De La Cruz back, ran inside the apartment and locked the door.

When officers entered the residence they noticed the “trim of the door frame to be broken and lying on the kitchen floor, consistent with someone kicking down the door.”

If convicted, De La Cruz faces up to 10 years in prison. He faces an additional charge of possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

