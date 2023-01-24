Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

New Mexico challenges city abortion ordinances

Multiple cities, including Hobbs and Clovis, approved new measures intended to block abortion clinics from opening in those clinics.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - The Attorney General of New Mexico is challenging recent anti-abortion city and county ordinances. Multiple cities, including Hobbs and Clovis, approved new measures intended to block abortion clinics from opening in those communities.

These ordinances include language requiring any business that wants to provide abortions to abide by a part of federal law that prevents the shipping of abortion medication.

Abortions are legal in New Mexico, and Attorney General Raul Torrez calls that a misinterpretation of a 19th-century law.

“This, ladies and gentlemen, is not Texas. In this state, a woman’s right to choose is guaranteed by the New Mexico constitution. No city, no county, and no private citizen is empowered in our constitutional order to deprive a woman of that constitutional right.”

Torrez is asking the state’s Supreme Court to override those ordinances claiming they prevent the state from regulating healthcare.

City leaders in Hobbs insist their ordinances are legal and represent the will of the people. City attorney Efren Cortez says the ordinance does not “ban abortions” but instead anticipates a clinic will come to Hobbs. Cortez says the ordinance only sets minimum requirements to get a business license to operate.

Mayor Sam Cobb insists the city supports women’s rights unequivocally.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potential Snowfall
First Alert Weather Day tomorrow with first winter storm
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
LPD arrests 27 in 3-day human trafficking operation Blue Rain
Current warnings and advisories
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter storm inbound!
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for portions of the southern Texas Panhandle, Rolling...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Storm Watch issued for Monday evening through Tuesday
U.S. Marshals and the Lea County Drug Task Force arrested a fugitive and seized heroin from a...
U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive, seize fentanyl in Hobbs

Latest News

State troopers encourage drivers to ensure they and their cars are ready to hit the road with...
‘Watch out for each other:’ Preparing to drive on wintry roadways
New Mexico challenges city abortion ordinances
New Mexico challenges city abortion ordinances
DPS: 'Watch out for each other'
DPS: 'Watch out for each other'
City of Lubbock Street Department crews place barricades at entrances to Loop 289
Lubbock, South Plains crews prepare roads for winter storm