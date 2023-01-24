Open Door provides shelter from snow for Lubbock’s homeless population

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With snow and cold weather covering the South Plains, the Open Door community center is providing shelter and food for Lubbock’s homeless population.

Chad Wheeler, the CEO of Open Door says, “Anytime that we have bad weather here in Lubbock we see a lot of people show up to the community center seeking shelter.”

Wheeler says when cold temperatures arrive, many homeless people are left out in the elements with nowhere to go, struggling to stay dry and warm. That is where Open Door can help.

“This is a place where you can get basic needs met, connect with other people, and stay warm and dry,” said Wheeler.

Open Door provides showers, lockers for personal belongings, warm meals, and various intervention programs. Wheeler says while those services are especially important during winter days, Open Door is helping people every day of the year.

“This is obviously a time where we are thinking about people in homelessness but we are helping people year-round,” Wheeler said.

One of those people is Barbara Stowe, who has been coming to Open Door for nearly six months. She says the best part about the community center is knowing you are safe.

“Especially in weather like this, it’s a safe place, it is a safe haven, and it’s an awesome feeling,” said Stowe.

For others, the programs at Open Door are changing their lives.

Michael Swann says, “Open door has really been an open door for me, they have changed my life and I am doing really good.”

Open Door is located at 1916 13th St, Lubbock, TX 79401.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.