Sheriff: Two men arrested in Meadow burglary investigation

Trey Bailey and Chancellor Catlett
Trey Bailey and Chancellor Catlett(Lynn County Sheriff's Office)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LYNN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Authorities have arrested two men in connection to a burglary in Meadow.

The Lynn County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on FM 179 where they found a stolen trailer in the backyard, according to a release. Authorities then issued a search warrant for the residence.

Trey Bailey and Chancellor Catlett were found hiding within the home; both men had outstanding warrants for their arrest and were taken into custody. Authorities stated they found more stolen property in the residence.

The two men were booked into the Lynn County Jail.

The sheriff’s office stated the investigation is still ongoing.

The Lynn County Sheriff’s Office was assisting the Terry’s County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

