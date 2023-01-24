Local Listings
SNOW DAY: Lubbock, Lubbock-Cooper, Frenship closed Tuesday

School weather cancellations
School weather cancellations(MGN Graphics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Snow falling across the South Plains has prompted schools to delay or cancel classes Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Click here - for the full list of delays and cancelations reported to our newsroom.

Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Frenship ISD have all canceled classes Tuesday.

Texas Tech, South Plains College, Lubbock Christian University and Wayland Baptist have also canceled classes.

