SNOW DAY: Lubbock, Lubbock-Cooper, Frenship closed Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Snow falling across the South Plains has prompted schools to delay or cancel classes Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Frenship ISD have all canceled classes Tuesday.

Texas Tech, South Plains College, Lubbock Christian University and Wayland Baptist have also canceled classes.

