Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock-area schools cancel as snow arrives on the South Plains

Lubbock-area schools canceling classes due to winter weather

Snow falling across the South Plains has prompted schools to delay or cancel classes

Lubbock, Frenship and Lubbock-Cooper have all canceled class

Snow arrives on the South Plains

A winter storm overnight has made today a First Alert Weather Day

Snow will continue throughout the day, dropping several more inches of snow into the afternoon

Biden pushes for gun safety bill

President Biden is calling on Congress to pass a ban on assault weapons and high capacity magazines

The push comes after more than three dozen mass shootings in the U.S. just this month

