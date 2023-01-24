Local Listings
Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock-area schools cancel as snow arrives on the South Plains

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock-area schools canceling classes due to winter weather

Snow arrives on the South Plains

  • A winter storm overnight has made today a First Alert Weather Day
  • Snow will continue throughout the day, dropping several more inches of snow into the afternoon
  • Check the latest forecast here: First Alert Weather Day- Winter Storm!

Biden pushes for gun safety bill

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines.

New Mexico challenges city abortion ordinances
