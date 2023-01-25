1 seriously injured in school bus crash near Portales, NM
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - New Mexico State Police are investigating a school bus crash Wednesday that left one seriously injured and several others hurt.
According to police, a Portales school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle on State Route 236 and Roosevelt Rd. T. NMSP said six people were transported with non-life threatening injuries and one person was transported with serious injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story; check back for updates
