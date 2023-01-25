1 seriously injured in school bus crash near Portales, NM

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - New Mexico State Police are investigating a school bus crash Wednesday that left one seriously injured and several others hurt.

According to police, a Portales school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle on State Route 236 and Roosevelt Rd. T. NMSP said six people were transported with non-life threatening injuries and one person was transported with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

NMSP investigating a crash involving a Portales School Bus and a CMV on SR 236 and Roosevelt Road T. Approx 22 occupants. 6 transported with non life threatening injuries. 1 transported with serious injury. Scene active. More when available. pic.twitter.com/tCUPWHKyfb — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) January 25, 2023

