Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

76-year-old woman freezes to death outside after falling on driveway, police say

Police in Vermont say a 76-year-old woman froze to death outside her home after a fall. (Source: WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH RUPERT, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Authorities in Vermont say an older woman froze to death outside of her home after a fall last week.

According to Vermont State Police, a 76-year-old woman’s body was found at about 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 21.

WCAX reports a neighbor said a snow plow driver found the body that morning.

Police said they believe the woman fell in her driveway at her North Rupert home and died from exposure to the freezing conditions.

A community-based organization is urging those to check on their neighbors as another round of storms and cold weather are expected in the region.

“There are older individuals as well as younger individuals that are living alone. If you don’t see a car move for a day, give that person a call and check-in. It’s what community is about,” said Rosemary Greene, with the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging.

Police have not immediately identified the woman who died.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potential Snowfall
First Alert Weather Day tomorrow with first winter storm
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
LPD arrests 27 in 3-day human trafficking operation Blue Rain
School weather cancellations
SNOW DAY: Lubbock, Lubbock-Cooper, Frenship closed Tuesday
Current warnings and advisories
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter storm inbound!
U.S. Marshals and the Lea County Drug Task Force arrested a fugitive and seized heroin from a...
U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive, seize fentanyl in Hobbs

Latest News

At least 10 people were killed in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California.
‘It’s insane’: California copes with 3rd massacre in 8 days
Adrian Garcia, 20
UPDATED: Suspect arrested in connection to deadly October shooting of teen
FILE - House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., left, joined by Rep. Eric...
McCarthy says he’ll block Schiff, Swalwell from Intel panel
As we near the eleven-month mark of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, sources familiar with the...
In reversal, US poised to approve Abrams tanks for Ukraine
TxDOT crews treat the Marsha Sharp Freeway
Lubbock, South Plains road crews working overnight but warn drivers of ice danger Wednesday