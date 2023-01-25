Aaliyah Chavez breaks Monterey’s all-time scoring record

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monterey’s Sensational Sophomore Aaliyah Chavez scored 45 points Friday night helping the #1 Lady Plainsmen beat #5 Lubbock-Cooper.

Chavez broke a 41-year-old school record, becoming the Lady Plainsmen’s All-Time Leading Scorer with 1,744 points.

The old mark belonged to the great Kamie Ethridge who had 1,729 points from 1979-82.

Aaliyah will start adding to her record Wednesday when Monterey visits Abilene.

