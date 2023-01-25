Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Harley

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Harley KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a 1 1/2 year old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for seven months.

She does great with other dogs and knows basic commands. She is also very personable and enjoys going on adventures. Harley is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD's Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website.

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Harley
