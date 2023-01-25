Local Listings
Lubbock Fire Rescue responding to apartment complex near downtown

LFR is currently responding to Riverstone Apartments
LFR is currently responding to Riverstone Apartments
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to the Riverstone Apartments near downtown Lubbock after receiving reports of multiple units on fire.

LFR received the call around 6:40 p.m.

We are unable to confirm at this time if multiple units are indeed on fire, or if any injuries have been reported.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

