LubbockPRIDE issues statement condemning anti-LGBTQ protests at local high schools

LubbockPRIDE is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides the LGBTQ+ & Ally community...
LubbockPRIDE is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides the LGBTQ+ & Ally community the opportunity to gather and celebrate dignity, importance, and achievements(LubbockPRIDE)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LubbockPRIDE, a nonprofit promoting equality and awareness of the LGBTQ community in Lubbock, issued a statement today in response to anti-LGBTQ protests at Lubbock and Monterey High School on Monday.

In a video posted to KFMX, protesters can be seen standing outside Lubbock High School on Monday morning holding signs and wearing apparel quoting bible verses. Another protester can be heard singing “It’s not okay to be gay.”

The statement, described as a united response by the board of LubbockPRIDE, condemns not only the message carried by the protesters, but also the location in which they decided to protest.

“The blatant targeting of youth in an environment where they should feel safe and unjudged is both unconscionable and unwarranted. Both protest groups are using religion to profess hate speech, which seems counter to the principles of the Bible – “Learn to do right; seek justice. Defend the oppressed.” – Isaiah 1:17 and “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit.”

LubbockPRIDE’s full statement can be read here.

