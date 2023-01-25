Local Listings
Slightly warmer temps return, arctic air bringing lower temperatures next week

Thursday will begin very cold with lows in the teens over a large part of the region.
Thursday will begin very cold with lows in the teens over a large part of the region.(KCBD, John Robison)
By John Robison
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More sun and slightly warmer temperatures over the South Plains today. However, a few areas of flurries/sprinkles have been occurring in the western communities this afternoon. The limited precipitation will diminish tonight.

However, due to runoff from melting snow, there will still be areas and patches of ‘black ice’ again in the morning. So, use caution as you travel in the region later tonight and early tomorrow.

Thursday will begin very cold with lows in the teens over a large part of the region, especially where there is snow on the ground. The afternoon highs should be higher for all areas. Less snow will allow for slightly warmer daytime temps tomorrow and again on Friday.

It does look like most of the South Plains should return to the 50s on Friday and Saturday. After that, arctic air will move into the region and bring much colder temps back to the area Sunday into next week.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

