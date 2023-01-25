Local Listings
Slow melting, slow warming

By Steve Divine
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With snow on the ground, especially north of Lubbock, the cold is going to linger for a while. As the snow slowly melts temperatures will slowly climb.

Flurries are possible today, but there will not be any additional accumulation. With a mostly cloudy sky and widespread snow cover temperatures will remain well below average today. With a slight breeze, the wind chill around Lubbock may not get much above 32°.

With a mostly cloudy sky and widespread snow cover temperatures will remain well below average...
With a mostly cloudy sky and widespread snow cover temperatures will remain well below average today.(KCBD First Alert)

It’s going to be a cold one tonight. Skies clear, winds become light, and temperatures drop into the teens. Even with a light wind, wind chills may dip into the single digits.

It's going to be a cold one tonight.
It's going to be a cold one tonight.(KCBD First Alert)

In the days ahead, as the snow slowly melts, temperatures will slowly moderate. It’s going to take several days to get back to our average high for late January. Saturday’s high of 57°.

With snow on the ground, especially north of Lubbock, the cold is going to linger for a while....
With snow on the ground, especially north of Lubbock, the cold is going to linger for a while. As the snow slowly melts temperatures will slowly climb.(KCBD First Alert)

The next cold front is expected late Saturday. It will drop lows into the teens and 20s and highs into the 40s both Sunday and Monday. This front will be dry.

The next chance of precipitation for the South Plains is around Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Currently, it appears to be a slight chance.

