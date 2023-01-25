Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

String of robberies possibly connected, 2 arrested and charged

Samuel Mixon (left) Romando Martinez (left)
Samuel Mixon (left) Romando Martinez (left)(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery of a Dollar General in South Lubbock in early January. Investigators were able to identify the suspects through six related cases.

30-year-old Romando Martinez and 40-year-old Samuel Mixon were booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Jan. 19 and charged with aggravated robbery.

Just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 9, officers responded to reports of a robbery at a business near 82nd and Ave. S. According to Mixon’s warrant, Mixon was seen exiting a white Lexus in the Dollar General parking lot then entered the business and bought several items before returning to the car.

Later, Mixon moves the car closer to the entrance of the business and a masked Hispanic man, later identified as Martinez, was seen getting out of the vehicle with a “sawed off butt stock”, according to the warrant.

Investigators say Martinez approached the register and pointed the firearm at the cashier demanding cash from the till. Martinez then took the cash drawer from the register and left, the warrant states. Martinez is seen getting in the vehicle driven by Mixon then fled west on 82nd Street.

Martinez and Mixon were identified in six other related cases. Those include theft at a Dollar General in South Lubbock on Dec. 26, a robbery at Arbor Inn & Suites on Jan. 5, a robbery at an EZ Mart in West Lubbock on Jan. 7, an armed robbery at a Valero on Jan. 9, an armed robbery of a liquor store on Jan. 11 and a stolen package from a mailbox at a home in Central Lubbock.

Police have not yet confirmed these six cases are related and say they remain under investigation.

Martinez and Mixon are both held on $200,000 bonds for aggravated robbery charges. Both suspects face additional charges.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School weather cancellations
SNOW DAY: Lubbock, Lubbock-Cooper, Frenship closed Tuesday
Adrian Garcia, 20
Suspect charged with manslaughter in deadly Oct. shooting turns himself in
Winter Storm threats continue today...
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Storm!
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
LPD arrests 27 in 3-day human trafficking operation Blue Rain
Demarco Amuri Wright, 19
Lubbock man accused of choking, biting, punching and threatening woman with fire

Latest News

New Mexico State Police are investigating a school bus crash Wednesday morning that left one...
1 seriously injured in school bus crash near Portales, NM
On Daybreak Today
Wednesday morning top stories: Manslaughter suspect turns himself in
Adrian Garcia, 20
Suspect charged with manslaughter in deadly Oct. shooting turns himself in
Volunteers prepare to help drivers stranded in the snow, as it's expected to turn into ice...
Lubbock volunteers prepare to help stranded drivers as snow turns to ice