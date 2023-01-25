Local Listings
Suspect charged with manslaughter in deadly Oct. shooting turns himself in

Adrian Garcia, 20
Adrian Garcia, 20(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 20-year-old Adrian Garcia is now in police custody on charges of manslaughter. Garcia turned himself in Tuesday afternoon after Lubbock police asked the public for help in locating him.

Investigators believe Garcia is connected to the death of 17-year-old Dylan Montes.

Just after 4 a.m. on Oct. 8, 2022, officers responded to a shots fired call 143rd Street and Avenue W. That’s were officers found Montes with serious injuries. He was taken to UMC where he later died.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Family pushes for gun safety after 17-year-old dies in South Lubbock shooting

Garcia is currently in custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

