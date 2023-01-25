UPDATED: Lubbock Fire Rescue responding to apartment complex near downtown

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the Riverstone Apartments near downtown Lubbock after receiving reports of multiple units on fire.

LFR received the call around 6:40 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 6:43 p.m.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found a single ground-floor unit fully involved. Fortunately, the fire was put out quickly allowing crews to search the apartment for any occupants.

The apartment was cleared and they conducted further checks at surrounding units for any fire damage of which none was found.

No injuries were reported. Fire Marshals are currently on the scene investigating the cause of the fire.

