Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

UPDATED: Lubbock Fire Rescue responding to apartment complex near downtown

LFR is currently responding to Riverstone Apartments
LFR is currently responding to Riverstone Apartments(Peyton Toups | KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the Riverstone Apartments near downtown Lubbock after receiving reports of multiple units on fire.

LFR received the call around 6:40 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 6:43 p.m.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found a single ground-floor unit fully involved. Fortunately, the fire was put out quickly allowing crews to search the apartment for any occupants.

The apartment was cleared and they conducted further checks at surrounding units for any fire damage of which none was found.

No injuries were reported. Fire Marshals are currently on the scene investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potential Snowfall
First Alert Weather Day tomorrow with first winter storm
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
LPD arrests 27 in 3-day human trafficking operation Blue Rain
School weather cancellations
SNOW DAY: Lubbock, Lubbock-Cooper, Frenship closed Tuesday
Current warnings and advisories
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter storm inbound!
U.S. Marshals and the Lea County Drug Task Force arrested a fugitive and seized heroin from a...
U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive, seize fentanyl in Hobbs

Latest News

Adrian Garcia, 20
UPDATED: Suspect arrested in connection to deadly October shooting of teen
TxDOT crews treat the Marsha Sharp Freeway
Lubbock, South Plains road crews working overnight but warn drivers of ice danger Wednesday
Winter storm hits the South Plains
Winter storm hits the South Plains
Adrian Garcia wanted for manslaughter
Adrian Garcia wanted for manslaughter