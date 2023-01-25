UPDATED: Suspect arrested in connection to deadly October shooting of teen

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have arrested 20-year-old Adrian Garcia on charges of manslaughter. Garcia was located after LPD asked the public for help earlier this morning. Investigators believe Garcia is connected to the death of 17-year-old Dylan Montes.

Just after 4 a.m. on Oct. 8, 2022, officers responded to a shots fired call 143rd Street and Avenue W. That’s were officers found Montes with serious injuries. He was taken to UMC where he later died.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Family pushes for gun safety after 17-year-old dies in South Lubbock shooting

Garcia is currently in custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.

