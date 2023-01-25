Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Wednesday morning top stories: Manslaughter suspect turns himself in

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock-area schools delaying classes

Manslaughter suspect arrested

Senate holds Ticketmaster hearing over Taylor Swift fiasco

Classified documents found in Pence’s home

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School weather cancellations
SNOW DAY: Lubbock, Lubbock-Cooper, Frenship closed Tuesday
Winter Storm threats continue today...
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Storm!
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
LPD arrests 27 in 3-day human trafficking operation Blue Rain
Adrian Garcia, 20
Suspect charged with manslaughter in deadly Oct. shooting turns himself in
Demarco Amuri Wright, 19
Lubbock man accused of choking, biting, punching and threatening woman with fire

Latest News

Adrian Garcia, 20
Suspect charged with manslaughter in deadly Oct. shooting turns himself in
Volunteers prepare to help drivers stranded in the snow, as it's expected to turn into ice...
Lubbock volunteers prepare to help stranded drivers as snow turns to ice
Texas State Capitol in Austin.
State House Democrats call for $15,000 raise for every teacher in Texas
Bill introduced to increase school funding
Bill introduced to increase school funding