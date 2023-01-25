Wednesday morning top stories: Manslaughter suspect turns himself in

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock-area schools delaying classes

Lubbock ISD, Frenship and Lubbock-Cooper are all delayed two hours

Texas Tech and Lubbock Christian University in-person classes will start at 10 a.m.

Manslaughter suspect arrested

20-year-old Adrian Garcia surrendered yesterday after police asked for the public’s help in finding him

He’s accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Dylan Montes near 143rd and Ave. Q back in October

Senate holds Ticketmaster hearing over Taylor Swift fiasco

Ticketmaster blamed bots and scalpers for the problems

Musicians say Ticketmaster has too much power over the industry

Classified documents found in Pence’s home

Attorneys for Mike Pence found the documents last week and turned them over to the FBI

Lawmakers are calling for a review of how items are classified and handled

