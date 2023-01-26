Caprock Corvette Club to host annual ‘Windmills & Corvettes’ Car Show

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Caprock Corvette Club will be having their 6th annual American Legends “Windmills & Corvettes” Indoor Car Show on Saturday, January 28th at the American Windmill Museum (AWM), located at 1701 Canyon Lake Drive in Lubbock, Texas.

Cars can register at 8:00 am the day of the event. The fee is $10.00 per car unless you are a member of the Caprock Corvette Club, then the entry fee is waived. The doors will open to the public at 9:00 am.

Admission is $5 per person and children 5 and under are free. The public will get a voting ballot to vote for their favorite car in the show. There will be a raffle drawing for four prizes this year with the grand prize being a new 55″ Smart TV. Raffle tickets can be bought for $1 each or 6 for $5. The show will conclude at 4:00 pm with the raffle drawings and the announcing of the car show winners. Food trucks will be on-site for delicious food and sweets! Pie’s BBQ, Bubba & Brey’s Grilled Cheese, and Kurbside Sweets will be set up in the parking lot. There will be free face-painting and balloon twisting for the kids from 11-3.

The American Windmill Museum wishes to extend a show of gratitude to the sponsors of this event:

ABC Bank

Scoggin – Dickey

Classic Motor Cars

Ag Texas Farm Credit Service

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a charity of the Caprock Corvette Club’s choosing.

