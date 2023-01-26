Local Listings
East Hwy 84 crash sends 3 to the hospital

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 84 this afternoon.

According to the Lubbock Sheriff’s Office, two cars collided just before 4:30 p.m. Specialty fire crews were dispatched to the area to help free someone from one of the vehicles.

LSO says three people were taken to the hospital. They have not released the extent of their injuries.

Westbound traffic has been restored after being briefly stalled.

We will keep you updated on our website as we learn more.

