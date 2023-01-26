East Hwy 84 crash sends 3 to the hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 84 this afternoon.

According to the Lubbock Sheriff’s Office, two cars collided just before 4:30 p.m. Specialty fire crews were dispatched to the area to help free someone from one of the vehicles.

LSO says three people were taken to the hospital. They have not released the extent of their injuries.

Westbound traffic has been restored after being briefly stalled.

We will keep you updated on our website as we learn more.

