Frankie Valli recovering from surgery, Buddy Holly Hall show postponed

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The upcoming Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons show at the Buddy Holly Hall has been postponed.

The show was scheduled for Friday evening. However, the 88-year-old singer is currently recovering from surgery.

The Buddy Holly Hall released the following statement:

“We are delighted to report Frankie is doing fantastic after his medical procedure. Doctors, however, want him to continue to rest so he will be off the road until Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater February 23rd and 24th. We are sorry for this inconvenience and ask ticket holders retain their tickets until the new dates have been posted.”

The show will most likely be rescheduled to a date in June 2023.

Please contact The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office at boxoffice@buddyhollyhall.com. You can also call at (806)792-8339 between noon and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

