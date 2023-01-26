Hoop Madness Scores for Wednesday, Jan. 25

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights for Wednesday, Jan. 25.

GIRLS

Floydada 54 New Deal 37

Ropes 56 Seagraves 30

Borden County 73 Southland 2

Childress 42 Idalou 41

Sundown 75 Post 16

Frenship 59 Midland 24

Abernathy 27 Slaton 26

Snyder 58 Lake View 15

Lubbock Cooper 57 Lubbock High 45

Monterey 79 Abilene 25

Olton 50 Hale Center 28

Lorenzo 50 Crosbyton 25

Estacado 85 Sweetwater 11

Panhandle 50 Farwell 42

Lockney 56 Smyer 28

Kingdom Prep 44 Christ The King 11

Shallowater 59 Roosevelt 18

Springlake-Earth 42 Kress 38 OT

Tascosa 75 Plainview 46

Guthrie 47 Patton Springs 26

Sudan 84 Ralls 17

BOYS

Frenship 74 Midland 62

Tascosa 72 Plainview 58

Farwell 54 Panahandle 41

Silverton 50 Groom 46

O’Donnell 65 Wilson 23

Borden County 55 Southland 41

Seagraves 63 Ropes 58

Shallowater 58 Roosevelt 34

Snyder 44 Lake View 36

Childress 67 Idalou 45

Sundown 63 Post 26

Nazareth 64 Hart 19

Spur 30 Paducah 26

Monterey 64 Abilene 39

Olton 71 Hale Center 33

Lockney 54 Smyer 48

Kingdom Prep 60 Christ The King 41

Estacado 56 Sweetwater 54

Guthrie 85 Patton Springs 51

Lubbock Cooper 52 Lubbock High 31

Floydada 105 New Deal 75

Lorenzo 62 Crosbyton 35

Abernathy 49 Slaton 43

All Saints 49 Ascension 36

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.