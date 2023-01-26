Hoop Madness Scores for Wednesday, Jan. 25
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights for Wednesday, Jan. 25.
GIRLS
Floydada 54 New Deal 37
Ropes 56 Seagraves 30
Borden County 73 Southland 2
Childress 42 Idalou 41
Sundown 75 Post 16
Frenship 59 Midland 24
Abernathy 27 Slaton 26
Snyder 58 Lake View 15
Lubbock Cooper 57 Lubbock High 45
Monterey 79 Abilene 25
Olton 50 Hale Center 28
Lorenzo 50 Crosbyton 25
Estacado 85 Sweetwater 11
Panhandle 50 Farwell 42
Lockney 56 Smyer 28
Kingdom Prep 44 Christ The King 11
Shallowater 59 Roosevelt 18
Springlake-Earth 42 Kress 38 OT
Tascosa 75 Plainview 46
Guthrie 47 Patton Springs 26
Sudan 84 Ralls 17
BOYS
Frenship 74 Midland 62
Tascosa 72 Plainview 58
Farwell 54 Panahandle 41
Silverton 50 Groom 46
O’Donnell 65 Wilson 23
Borden County 55 Southland 41
Seagraves 63 Ropes 58
Shallowater 58 Roosevelt 34
Snyder 44 Lake View 36
Childress 67 Idalou 45
Sundown 63 Post 26
Nazareth 64 Hart 19
Spur 30 Paducah 26
Monterey 64 Abilene 39
Olton 71 Hale Center 33
Lockney 54 Smyer 48
Kingdom Prep 60 Christ The King 41
Estacado 56 Sweetwater 54
Guthrie 85 Patton Springs 51
Lubbock Cooper 52 Lubbock High 31
Floydada 105 New Deal 75
Lorenzo 62 Crosbyton 35
Abernathy 49 Slaton 43
All Saints 49 Ascension 36
