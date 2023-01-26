Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Brody

Meet Brody! He is a two-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Brody KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a two-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

He is a gentle giant! He enjoys attention and will sit patiently until you are done with your tasks so you can cuddle on the couch. Brody is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Harley.

