A little warmer tomorrow, windy

By Shania Jackson
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The next few days will be warmer, but the warmth will not stick around for long.

Overnight temperatures tonight will be in the mid-20s, with mostly clear skies. Wind speeds will pick up after midnight, coming form the southwest around 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow will be warmer than today with highs in the lower 50s, and lots of sunshine. Southwest winds will continue around 10 to 15 mph. Mostly clear skies are expected through the evening, then partly cloudy skies after midnight.

Tomorrow's Highs
Tomorrow's Highs(KCBD)

Friday night will be a bit warmer with overnight temperatures near 30. It will be a breezy night with southwest winds around 15-20 mph, gusts up to 30 mph.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures near 60, and mostly sunny skies. Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Saturday night will be cold with low temperatures in the lower 20s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected in the evening, and after midnight we will have partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light coming from the west around 5 to 10 mph.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(KCBD)

