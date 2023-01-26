Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lubbock organizations supporting survivors of human trafficking

One Voice Home, Voice of Hope, and Open Door through Texas Blue Sand Project
Texas Blue Sand Project
Texas Blue Sand Project(KCBD)
By Patricia Perry
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday at 10 a.m. One Voice Home, Voice of Hope, and Open Door gathered at Atmos Energy on 66th St. to show support for survivors of human trafficking.

These organizations gathered together to put sand in the cracks of sidewalks as part of the Texas Blue Sand Project. The Community Relations Coordinator of Voice of Hope, Matt Duenes, says the goal is to let survivors know someone has their back and they won’t fall through the cracks of society.

“The Texas Blue Sand Project is an initiative by the Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton, and it’s just another way to raise awareness in our community to let survivors know that they will not fall through the cracks of society, that we will be there with them to help support them and get them out of the life that they are trying to escape,” Duenes said.

Duenes explains it can mean the world to a survivor when they see the blue sand on the sidewalks.

“It’s another way to bring visibility, bring this kind of issue to light,” Duenes said. “We try to put as many resources in front of survivors as possible. So, being able to put that blue sand in front of them so it can click in their head, ‘Hey there are people in our community that support me, it just means the world to them.’”

Duenes encourages all Lubbockites to join these three organizations in the Texas Blue Sand Project. Duenes says you can pick up a bag of blue sand at a United Supermarkets Express register. Duenes says then put that sand in the cracks of sidewalks wherever is convenient for you.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
3 people were hospitalized after a crash on Hwy 84
East Hwy 84 crash sends 3 to the hospital
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Police investigating South Lubbock shooting that left one injured
Samuel Mixon (left) Romando Martinez (left)
String of robberies possibly connected, 2 arrested and charged

Latest News

The Caprock Corvette Club will be having their 6th annual American Legends “Windmills &...
Caprock Corvette Club to host annual ‘Windmills & Corvettes’ Car Show
Lubbock Christian University logo (Courtesy LCU)
LCU offering new Children’s Ministry graduate certificate
New Mexico State Police are investigating a school bus crash Wednesday morning that left one...
Student injured in Portales bus crash hospitalized in Lubbock
The 88-year-old singer is currently recovering from surgery.
Frankie Valli recovering from surgery, Buddy Holly Hall show postponed