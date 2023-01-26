Lubbock organizations supporting survivors of human trafficking

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday at 10 a.m. One Voice Home, Voice of Hope, and Open Door gathered at Atmos Energy on 66th St. to show support for survivors of human trafficking.

These organizations gathered together to put sand in the cracks of sidewalks as part of the Texas Blue Sand Project. The Community Relations Coordinator of Voice of Hope, Matt Duenes, says the goal is to let survivors know someone has their back and they won’t fall through the cracks of society.

“The Texas Blue Sand Project is an initiative by the Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton, and it’s just another way to raise awareness in our community to let survivors know that they will not fall through the cracks of society, that we will be there with them to help support them and get them out of the life that they are trying to escape,” Duenes said.

Duenes explains it can mean the world to a survivor when they see the blue sand on the sidewalks.

“It’s another way to bring visibility, bring this kind of issue to light,” Duenes said. “We try to put as many resources in front of survivors as possible. So, being able to put that blue sand in front of them so it can click in their head, ‘Hey there are people in our community that support me, it just means the world to them.’”

Duenes encourages all Lubbockites to join these three organizations in the Texas Blue Sand Project. Duenes says you can pick up a bag of blue sand at a United Supermarkets Express register. Duenes says then put that sand in the cracks of sidewalks wherever is convenient for you.

